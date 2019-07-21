1963-2019 David Ray Oliver, 56, lost his battle with neuroendocrine cancer on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. He was born on May 15, 1963 in Beaumont, TX to Ray Lester and Hallie Mae (Horn) Oliver. David married Yvonne Annemarie Stehle on November 18, 1989 in Beaumont, TX. David is survived by his wife; daughters Kelsie Oliver and Cassie Oliver; sisters Deborah Oliver and Nancy Zeller; nephews Chad Zeller, Jeremy Moorman, and Kendall Moorman. Brother in-laws Bill Zeller, Stuart Moorman and Josh Parrish. Sister in-laws Wendy Stehle Moorman and Margarete Stehle; and mother in-law Waltraud Stehle. He was preceded in death by his parents and father in-law (Norman Stehle). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David's name to the . Cremation arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home in Champaign, Illinois. As a celebration of his life, we are hosting a gathering for all his family and friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 PM at 1865 Limerick Drive, Vidor.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 21, 2019