1978 - 2019 Donald Ray Slaughter 41, of Beaumont, TX; passed June 23, 2019. Services will be Jul. 06, 2019 at Paradise Baptist Church 4390 Fannett Rd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 12Noon until Funeral at 2PM. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are his mother: Kimberly Slaughter (Horace Matthews). Children: DeShawn Slaughter, Kiera Carmon-Slaughter, Donald Slaughter Jr. Jermaine Morris, Joshua Slaughter and Armani Slaughter. Siblings: Willetta Hasan (Madyun), Faith Simon (Gustave), Henry Jackson and Charity Jackson. 8- Grandchildren, Aunt, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 4, 2019