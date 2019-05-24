1940 - 2019 Raymond "Ray" Harold Starnes, 79, of Lumberton, passed away on May 21, 2019 in Beaumont. Ray was born on February 14, 1940 in May, Texas to Raymond Felix and Ethel Corinna Starnes. He graduated from Klein High School in Spring Texas before serving our country in the US Navy. Ray was a Boilermaker by trade and a proud member of Woodcrest United Methodist Church in Lumberton. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Woodcrest United Methodist Church in Lumberton. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00 noon on Saturday at Woodcrest United Methodist Church.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 24, 2019