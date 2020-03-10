Wayne Tolbert, 78 of Vidor died Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, TX. A native of Monroe City, TX, he was a lifelong resident of Vidor. Wayne was a Pipe Fitter with Local Union #195. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Wayne is survived by his wife of 58 years Pat Tolbert of Vidor, TX, daughter Anita Dorchuck and her husband Stan of Vidor, TX, son Mike Tolbert and his wife Brooke of Vidor, TX, brother William Tolbert of Baton Rouge, LA, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020