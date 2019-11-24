Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Davis "Ray" Clarence. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Pecan Grove Country Club Richmond , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1938-2019 Clarence Raymond "Ray" Davis, born July 31, 1938 passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 16th surrounded by his wife and family. Ray grew up in Diboll, Texas and graduated Lufkin High School in 1956. Ray attended Sam Houston State University where he played baseball for the Bearkats, graduating in 1961 with a BA in Biology and a minor in Psychology. During his collegiate summers, Ray played semi-pro baseball in Alpine, Texas and was well known for his exceptional home run record. Following graduation, Ray moved to Nederland, Texas and worked briefly in construction before taking a job teaching school. Eventually, Ray became an agent for American National Insurance and was a successful insurance agent in Nederland for over 15 years. In 1976, Ray met the love of his life, Fay Davis, and the two were married on June 30th, 1977. Their life together would be a great adventure after Ray joined Nalco Chemicals of Sugar Land, Texas. During Ray's tenure with Nalco, he and Fay traveled the world as he worked in Saudi Arabia and Antioch, California. After retirement in 1998, Ray and Fay moved to Pecan Grove Plantation in Richmond, Texas where he enjoyed family, friends and the game of golf he so dearly loved. Ray was a family man with a big heart. His love for his wife and family was unconditional. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 42 years, and caretaker for 14 years, Fay Davis, three children, Debbie Davis McCurley of Round Rock, Texas; Clarence "Bubba" Davis, Jr., and his wife Janell, of Katy, Texas; Foster "Frosto" Davis, and his wife Pam, of New Braunfels, Texas; four step-children, Joey Dupuis, and his wife Candace, of Missouri City, Texas; Todd Dupuis, and his wife Connie, of Grapevine, Texas; Cammie Kennedy, and her husband Mark, of Bellaire, Texas; Brad Dupuis, and his wife Maria, of Richmond, Texas and 15 grandchildren, Todd Vann, Chelsea Gumm, Anthony Dupuis, Zachary Dupuis, Jacob Dupuis, Jack Davis, Megan Dupuis, Mason Dupuis, Cade Kennedy, Tristan Dupuis, Jesse Davis, Graham Davis, Sean Dupuis, Cara Kennedy, Nicole Dupuis, Alissa Dupuis and Six great grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Frosty and Sis Davis and his grandson, Dustin Pady. The family would like to thank Barbara Rodriguez for the amazing loving care that she provided Ray over the last five years and Mora Oboh and Elizabeth Oduwale for their caring assistance and support these past months. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ray's life on Saturday, November 30th, 5:00pm at Pecan Grove Country Club in Richmond, Texas. In lieu of flowers, gather a group of friends and play a round of golf in Ray's memory. As Ray would insist, play by the rules! When out of bounds, play stroke and distance, play the ball as it lies and putt everything out. Ray was a man of honesty and integrity and he believed that a person's conduct during a round of golf demonstrated their true character. May Ray rest in peace!

