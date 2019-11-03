1927-2019 Richard Raymond Loeb, 92, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Pelican Bay Assisted Living, Beaumont. He was born on September 13, 1927, in Port Arthur, to his mother, Audree LeMuer Jackson. Richard retired from Texas Gulf Sulphur, Inc. after many years of service. He was known as a lifetime bowler in the Beaumont community and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his wife, Nelda Loeb; sons, Rick Loeb and his wife, Diane, of Huntsville and Jerry Loeb and his wife, Jolynda, of Village Mills. A gathering of Mr. Loeb's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019