Raymond Paul Boneaux, 69, of Groves, Texas passed away February 13, 2020. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on June 21, 1950 to the late Robert Roy Boneaux and Mildred Melancon Boneaux. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland. Raymond retired as a Painter Contractor where he worked for Brock in Chevron Phillips for 44 years. He was a great guy who loved his family and his job.

Those left to cherish Raymond's memory are his step-daughters, Terri Collier and her husband, Padgett of Silsbee and Debra Roberts and her husband, Andy of Astoria, Oregon; his brother, Curtis Boneaux and his wife, Anne of Vidor; his nephew, Curt Boneaux; his niece, Brandi Vandier; his grandchildren, Stefanie Pyle, Elizabeth Franks, and Cypress Collier; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Trahan Boneaux; and his sister, Deborah Ann Klock.

A Memorial Service will be held at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020

