Raymond Payne Ambres, Sr., 96, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Sunday, June 14, 2020.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.



Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM.



A viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Calvary Mortuary Chapel.



Raymond was born on May 24, 1924, the youngest of four born to Emma Brady and Wesley Ambres. Born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and at the age of three, Raymond was brought to Beaumont, Texas to be raised by his aunt, Luvinia Brady. He was educated in the Beaumont Public School system and was a faithful member of the 1941 Class of Charlton-Pollard High School. Raymond defended his country at an early age and was a veteran of World War II.



Raymond married Mary Malbrough in August of 1946 and to this union were born three children, Raymond, Jr., Ronald, and Gwen.



Raymond Ambres, Sr. was faithful member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. He loved the Lord and the Beaumont community. He served as a member of the Jefferson County Appraisal District Board, Beaumont Housing Board alongside Mr. Al Price when building the low income homes in the North End; and CASA Advisory Board. Raymond Ambres, Sr., believed in equal justice and treatment for all people and was a lifetime member of the NAACP. He was a longtime member of the Appomattox Club.



He retired from the United States Postal Service after many years of dedicated service.



He was a little league baseball coach for many years. He coached hundreds of children and was like a father figure to many.



Raymond was preceded in death by his mother, who died while he was an infant, father, wife, son-Ronald, twin brothers, Adam and Alfred; and sister, Helen Hutchinson.



Raymond Ambres, Sr. leaves to cherish his life and carry out his legacy, son, Raymond, Jr. (Delores); daughter, Gwen; daughter-in-law, Helen Duplechain; five grandchildren, Shannan Pete(Michael), Courtney Wade (Vincent), Raymond "Chip" Ambres III (Brandi), Fredrick "Rick" Ambres, Ronald Ambres, Jr., 13 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family members and wonderful friends.



