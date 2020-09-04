1/1
Raymond R.J. Gillespie Jr.
1941 - 2020
Raymond "R.J." Gillespie, Jr., 79, of Port Neches, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston. He was born June 12, 1941, in Atlanta, Texas, to Imogene Duke Gillespie and Hollis Gillespie.

Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Irene Gardiner; Dana Suzette Evans, both of Port Neches; and Melissa Ray Andros and husband, Dustin, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Christopher Ray and Brandon Michael Gardiner; and Ashley Nicole and Myriah Capri Evans; great-grandchildren, Avery McBeth; Aspin and Harper Gardiner; and Cooper Adams; and brother, Kenneth Earl Gillespie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Imogene and Hollis Gillespie.

A gathering of Mr. Gillespie's family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, at O'Farrell Cemetery, 7152 FM 995, Atlanta, Texas.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 722-3456
