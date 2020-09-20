Former Beaumont resident Raymond T. Kearney Jr., a well-known member of the America's Boating Club, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home in Pasadena, TX.



He was born in Mobile, AL December 12, 1928, the son of Madeline Inez Wahl and Raymond T. Kearney.



He was a graduate of McGill Institute in Mobile and Auburn University. An electrical engineer, he worked for Entergy (formerly Gulf States Utilities) in Beaumont, Lake Charles and Port Arthur.



He married Mary Elizabeth Gunthorpe on July 26, 1952. She preceded him in death in 1991.



He married Billie Jean Townsend Golden on December 26, 1998 in Pasadena.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by Julia Kearney of San Antonio, Mary (Brian) Mulvaney of Austin, Thad Kearney of Lumberton, and Clare (Michael) Schmitt of Rockville, MD. He has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-children Cynthia Sawyer, Dale (Beth) Golden, Paul (Tracie) Golden, Philip Golden, Glenn (Lorine) Golden, 7 step-grandchildren, and 4 step-great-grandchildren.



Mr. Kearney was a longtime member of the Galveston Bay Sail and Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadron, now known as America's Boating Club. He served as commander of the former Beaumont Squadron, and held numerous local and district committee positions since he moved to Pasadena. For many years he and Billie were recognized for cooperative charting activities, traveling across the United States plotting geodetic markers for the National Ocean Service, NOAA.



He enjoyed duck and deer hunting and traveling all 50 states.



A man of few words, he had a quick wit, and could talk to just about anyone about anything. He will be remembered as a loving and caring father, both to his own children and grandchildren, and also to those of his second wife.



Mr. Kearney had been in declining health, as he endured four kinds of cancer as well as COPD.



Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. and a rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 21 at Pasadena Funeral Home, 2203 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena, TX 77502.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 22 at St. Pius Catholic Church, 812 Main St., Pasadena, TX 77506. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial St., Hitchcock, TX 77563.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Galveston Bay Sail and Power Squadron Memorial Fund, 957 East Nasa Parkway #140, Houston, TX 77058.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store