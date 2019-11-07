Raymond Thibodeaux, Sr., 78, of Hankamer, Texas departed this side of life on Thursday, October 31, 2019 to go be with the Lord.
Raymond was a faithful Servant of the Lord. He truly loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, and mind. He was also a dedicated minister at the Church of Christ in Hankamer, Texas for over 40 years. He was a loving husband to Nellie Thibodeaux of 49 years. He loved his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. He retired from Chambers County after working for them over 26 years. Many who knew him knew he didn't meet a stranger. He loved talking and joking with people. His statement was "It will be alright" and yes, it is, because he is no longer here worried about the cares of this world. He fought a good fight until the end. "Well done thy good and faithful servant."
A gathering of Mr. Thibodeaux's family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Richardson Cemetery, Hankamer.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019