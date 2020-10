Or Copy this URL to Share

Share R.C.'s life story with friends and family

Share R.C.'s life story with friends and family

R.C. "Buddy" Gatlin, Jr. passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Liberty, Texas. He was born April 29, 1928 in Devers, Texas.



Visitation will be held 10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store