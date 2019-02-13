Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1952 - 2019 Rebecca Downs Busceme passed from this life on January 23, 2019, leaving behind family, friends and supporters during her lengthy illness. Becky was born on June 25, 1952 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Melba Downs Tribble and the late Elliott Milton Downs. Her sisters Linda Downs Bertman, Kathy Downs Traylor and Julie Downs Hatcher all agree that she was the prettiest and sweetest sister! She married the late Carlo Busceme III, and leaves one son, Carlo Busceme IV. She was very proud of her son's devotion to his family, his dedication to complete his education and his excellence in art and music. He found a wonderful young woman to be his lifemate, Larena, who loves and supports him in every endeavor. Becky will be greeted in Heaven by her mother, Melba Tribble; father, Milton Downs; stepfather, Elton Tribble, brother-in-law, Jimmie Bertman, former mother-in-law, Charlene Busceme and Carlo Busceme Ill. Becky leaves her sisters; son, Carlo and wife Larena; brothers-in-law, Wes Traylor and Jim Hatcher; niece, Jennifer Pinkerton and her daughters, Jordan Stein and Jade Stein; nephew, Kenny Tindall and his son, Kentis Tindall and daughter, Kathryn Tindall. Becky also leaves her former Busceme; father-in-law, Carlo Busceme, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Anthony Busceme and wife, Karie and Greg Busceme and wife, Sheila; sister-in-law, Jo Rita Lyle and husband Steve; along with many nieces and nephews. The loss of Becky leaves an empty spot in the hearts of many, but the memories of happy times will be forever cherished.

