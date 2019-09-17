Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Lee Block. View Sign Service Information Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-8336 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1958 - 2019 Rebecca Lee Block, 61, of Groves, Texas where she lived her entire life, graduating from Port Neches-Groves High Scholl in 1976, was taken to her heavenly father on Sunday, September 15, 2019, while at home with her family. Rebecca was born on February 28, 1958 in Port Arthur to Norman Walker and Cynthia Solberg. Rebecca was owner and operator of a hair salon in Port Arthur and Groves for decades. She was a devout member of first Baptist Church in Groves and loved her Lord with great fervor. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Vaughn Block of Groves, her mother, Cynthia Solberg of Groves, her daughter, Jessica Hughes Atkinson and her husband, Robert Atkinson of Groves, her son, Chris Block and his wife, Randi of Clear Lake and their four children, son, Corey Block and wife, Maranda of Port Neches and their two children, son, Chase Block and his wife, Kaci of Port Neches, her brother, Brian Walker of Dallas. Rebecca is also survived by her grandson, Preston Hughes of Groves, her granddaughter, Presley Atkinson of Groves, her aunt, Kathy Page and her husband, Dan of Vidor and her uncle, Don Sodman of Groves. Rebecca was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Solberg, father, Norman Walker, and aunt, Patricia Wisenbaker. Many times a year, Rebecca led a dedicated group of ladies in fundraising and donated the proceeds to children in Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 12 noon until service time. Officiating the service will be Rev. Charles Miller. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

1958 - 2019 Rebecca Lee Block, 61, of Groves, Texas where she lived her entire life, graduating from Port Neches-Groves High Scholl in 1976, was taken to her heavenly father on Sunday, September 15, 2019, while at home with her family. Rebecca was born on February 28, 1958 in Port Arthur to Norman Walker and Cynthia Solberg. Rebecca was owner and operator of a hair salon in Port Arthur and Groves for decades. She was a devout member of first Baptist Church in Groves and loved her Lord with great fervor. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Vaughn Block of Groves, her mother, Cynthia Solberg of Groves, her daughter, Jessica Hughes Atkinson and her husband, Robert Atkinson of Groves, her son, Chris Block and his wife, Randi of Clear Lake and their four children, son, Corey Block and wife, Maranda of Port Neches and their two children, son, Chase Block and his wife, Kaci of Port Neches, her brother, Brian Walker of Dallas. Rebecca is also survived by her grandson, Preston Hughes of Groves, her granddaughter, Presley Atkinson of Groves, her aunt, Kathy Page and her husband, Dan of Vidor and her uncle, Don Sodman of Groves. Rebecca was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Solberg, father, Norman Walker, and aunt, Patricia Wisenbaker. Many times a year, Rebecca led a dedicated group of ladies in fundraising and donated the proceeds to children in Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 12 noon until service time. Officiating the service will be Rev. Charles Miller. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close