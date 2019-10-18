Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Louise (Speed) Gale. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Funeral service 10:00 AM Temple Emmanuel 1120 Broadway Beaumont , TX View Map Interment Following Services Hebrew Rest Cemetery Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Louise Speed Gale, a former Beaumont resident, passed away on October 14, 2019 at her home in Alabama at the age of 80.

Becky was born April 14, 1939 in Oklahoma City, OK to Louie and Louise Speed. She graduated from Casady High School and married David Orndorff in 1957. They had two daughters; Lesley born in 1959, and Anne born in 1962. They moved to Beaumont, Texas in 1964.

Becky and David were divorced in 1973. She attended Lamar University and received a BA, which led to her career in education. She taught English at Hebert High School for several years. After receiving an MA from Lamar University, she worked in BISD Administration.

Becky met the love of her life, Edwin Gale, in 1975, and they eventually married in January 1983.

Together they established the Gale Foundation, which focused on funding educational efforts, medical research, Jewish life, and the needy. Many UT professorships and endowments were given - including the UT Medical Branch at Galveston and the McDonald Observatory in West Texas.

Becky was widowed in 1998, but continued to be active in the Beaumont community, the Sisterhood at Temple Emmanuel, and in the Gale Foundation. She was a gracious, intelligent, kind lady who will be missed by family and her many dear friends.

Becky is survived by her two daughters and their husbands; Lesley and Dr. Robert Cotter and Anne and John Hollis; seven grandchildren, Robin Cotter, Meghan Cotter, Jillian Cotter, Lauren Clark, Katherine Hollis, John Hollis II and Benjamin Hollis; great-grandchild, Virgil E. Clark; her only brother, Dr. Darrell Speed and his wife, Teresa, and their children- Scott, Jennifer, Sarah and Tracey.

Memorial contributions for Mrs. Gale may be made to Some Other Place, 590 Center Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or Humane Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77705.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Gale will be held 10:00 am, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Temple Emmanuel, 1120 Broadway, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Hebrew Rest Cemetery, Beaumont. There will be a reception at the Rosinger Center immediately after the interment.

