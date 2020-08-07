Rebecca Lovelle Allardyce, 69, of Beaumont, Texas passed away of a sudden illness on July 29, 2020, in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on December 17, 1950 she was the daughter of Roy and Louise (Carlisle) Chumley. Becky was a loving wife to John Allardyce for 48 years and a doting mother of two girls, Whitney and Heather. Becky enjoyed spending time with her family, they meant the world to her. In her free time she enjoyed off shore fishing with John, pampering her two pups, Sophie and Spanky, sewing anything one could imagine, taking trips with her family to the casino, shopping, decorating her and John's beautiful home, and smothering her daughters in unconditional love and support. An elegant and selfless woman, Becky always went the extra mile to ensure others' happiness before her own. If you needed a laugh just wait, she had one coming, never taking herself too seriously. Her infectious charm and silly nature will live on in our hearts every day. Becky may be gone from this earth but she left behind so many memories of which her family and friends may remember her. She is and will always be so dearly loved. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Roy Chumley Sr. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Allardyce; mother, Louise Chumley; children, Heather Allardyce of Houston, Texas and Whitney Allardyce with partner John Prosenick of Phoenix, Arizona; siblings, Marsha Madden and her husband Mike of Frisco, Texas, Betty Pate and her husband Paul of Wildwood, and Roy Chumley Jr. and his partner Cheryl Baxter of The Colony, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews who lovingly called her "Aunt B".



Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home.



