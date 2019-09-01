Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Sue "Becky" Ramke. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 2001 Nall St Port Neches , TX 77651 (409)-722-0253 Send Flowers Obituary

1958 - 2019 Rebecca "Becky" Sue Ramke, 60, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Becky was born November 11, 1958 at Park Place Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas to Leon and Johnie Ruth Emerson Cutrer. She was a lifelong resident of this area. Becky graduated in 1977 from PNG High School and then attended Lamar University graduating with a Nursing degree. Upon graduation she began her nursing career working as an LVN at Mid-Jefferson Hospital. She taught nursing classes for LVN's and Nurses' Aides at Delta Career Institute in Beaumont. She also worked at Cypress Glenn Nursing Facility and College Street Health Care Center. Most recently, she worked with her high school friend at Cook's Nursery estimating landscaping jobs. Becky cared for many people and was loved by them all. She loved horses, her kitty cats, Reno and Vegas and her Siberian Husky, Ketch and they are already feeling her absence. Her hobbies included gardening, boating, and she was an avid PNG Indian Fan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Port Neches with Dr. Jason Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Bluff Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches. Becky was preceded in death by her parents; and her nephew Jonathan Paul Cutrer. Surviving relatives include her husband of 27 years, Roy Ramke, Jr. of Port Neches, Texas; brothers, Robert Cutrer and wife Gayla of Palestine, Texas, Douglas Cutrer and wife Tracy of Port Neches, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: First Baptist Church of Port Neches, 1900 Magnolia Avenue, Port Neches, TX. 77651

