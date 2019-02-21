1962-2019 Regina Denise Brown went peacefully to be with the Lord, Wednesday, February 5th, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Regina was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 20, 1962 to William "BOY" Brown and Mary Ann Brown. She was a proud mother to her only son Joshua Michael Brown. Regina was a successful music industry executive with Warner Bros Records, Sony and MCA records. Best known for her outgoing personality and contagious laugh. She is proceeded in death by her father, William, mother, Mary Ann, and brother Kevin Douglas Brown. She is survived by son Joshua, brothers and sisters, Billy Renee, Roderick Jay, Virgil Bay, Vincent, Rosalan and Rhoda Brown. Services will be at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Sara St. in Beaumont, Saturday, February 23rd, @ 10:00am.
Our Mother of Mercy Church
3390 Sarah St
Beaumont, TX 77705
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019