Rekenya Davis, 40, of Beaumont, passed away on August 21, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after a courageous, three-year battle with breast cancer.



Born on April 1, 1980, in Beaumont, Rekenya, a graduate of Central High class of 1998, was a proud member of the "I Have a Dream" Program in which she was selected to participate as a sixth grader.



Rekenya, the Save the Children Program Coordinator at Charlton Pollard Elementary, was a dedicated BISD employee for 11 years. She attended Prairie View A&M and Lamar Institute of Technology and also worked for the TDCJ Stiles Unit.



Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, Rekenya did not allow her illness to keep her from fulfilling her commitment to her students, never missing a day of work while undergoing radiation or chemotherapy, and also remaining devoted to her two daughters. Regardless of life's challenges, she embraced every moment with strong determination, compassion and love.



Rekenya's memory will be cherished by her daughters Breyona Nichole Bias and Rheniya Meshell Bias, mother Vera Davis, father Michael Davis, maternal grandmother Beatrice S. Johnson and other relatives and friends.



A public visitation will begin at noon until 5 pm on Friday, September 4, at Mercy Funeral Home, and a memorial will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 5, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2710 Campbell.



The family thanks "I Have a Dream" Program Student Affairs Coordinator Margueritte Humphrey for her continuing mentoring and communication with Rekenya, the Julie & Ben Rogers family for their unfailing support and MD Anderson's Senior Patient Affairs Specialist Connie Jacobs for her love, empathy and assistance during the three years Rekenya was a patient at the institution.



For those wishing to honor the memory of Rekenya, please consider a donation to "I Have a Dream" (2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont 77706) for the Rekenya Davis Children's Education Fund.



