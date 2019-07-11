1916 - 2019 Rena M. Kennedy- Manuel, 103, of Beaumont, Tx departed this life Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M at the church. Rena's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her daughter, Sheila Stevens (Shelton); sister, Dolly Mitchell; four grandchildren, Paula Suggs (Melvin), Samuelle Prejean (Kenneth), Shelton Stevens II (Kaymi), and Brandon Stevens; six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 11, 2019