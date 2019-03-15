1940 - 2019 Revordia Marie Jones Viney, 79, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus after a long fight with her illness on March 10, 2019 with her daughter and friends by her bedside in Beaumont, Texas. She grew up in Beaumont, and graduated from Charlton-Pollard High School in 1957. She was a graduate of Prairie View A&M University and pursued a career as an administrative secretary for Beaumont Independent School District (BISD) at Charlton Pollard High School, Beaumont Charlton Pollard High School, Central Medical Magnet High School and Sutherland Elementary School. She worked a total of 32 years for BISD before retiring in 2007. She leaves behind her only child, Orvelyn Renee Jones; and a host of family and friends. On Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. there will be a visitation followed by the home-going service at 11 a.m. at Borden Chapel Baptist Church. Revordia will take her earthly rest at Greenlawn Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019