Richard Gordon Stout

Artist and educator, died peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in Houston, Texas. Richard was born August 21, 1934, in Beaumont, Texas. The second of two sons to Charles G. and Bess Lauderdale Stout. He discovered art at an early age winning numerous competitions. Eventually his perseverance landed him a full ride scholarship to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where he connected with a world of like-minded artists living in a world that was just waking up. He could have moved anywhere but chose to eschew the other established art meccas and make Houston his home. Within days, he met all the people involved in the visual art scene, reaffirming that he made the right decision. In 1960, he bought a house, which was to be his residence for the duration of his life. In 1965, he was introduced to Anne Winkler, who would become his wife. They had two children, son Stefan Drouilhet, and daughter Allison Claire. He traveled twice a week to the University of Texas where he completed his MFA in 1969. As a professor at the University of Houston, he went on to teach and mentor many in the painting field, as well as run the then fledgling Blaffer Gallery on a shoestring budget. As a professor, he hosted student parties, where ideas flowed in a more relaxed atmosphere. He also opened up his house to countless visiting artists from around the world coming to exhibit their work in various group shows, most notably FotoFest. The annual New Year's Day Party regularly saw over 200 people in a day and was a regular event until the death of his beloved Anne in 1985. He painted until his death and his work has been exhibited throughout Europe and the Americas, with many solo exhibitions including New York and Berlin. A private graveside ceremony will be held with a celebration of life, at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Houston Artist Fund. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020

