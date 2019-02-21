1957 - 2019 Richard "Rocky" Gore, 61, of Lumberton, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born on September 10, 1957, in Beaumont, to Nancy Simmons Gore and C.W. Gore. Survivors include his parents, Nancy and C.W. Gore of Lumberton; sister, Molly Gore Lindsey and her husband, Chris, of New Orleans, Louisiana; aunt, Sheila Smith and her husband, James, of Conroe; uncle, Dickie Simmons and his wife, Pat, of Kountze; nephew and nieces, Christopher Lindsey, Olivia Lindsey, Catherine Lindsey, Claudia Lindsey, and Ella Lindsey, all of New Orleans, Louisiana; his beloved companion, Sue Baker of Lumberton; numerous cousins; and his faithful dog Speckles. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hazel and Claud Gore, and Opal and Richard Simmons. A gathering of Rocky's family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Ford Cemetery, Newton. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019