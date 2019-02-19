1943 - 2019 Richard James Stimpson, 75, of LaBelle, died Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born May 20, 1943, in Glasgow, Scotland, to Sarah MacCauley Fulton Stimpson and David E. Stimpson. Richard retired from Huntsman after thirty-seven years working in the oil industry. He enjoyed his morning coffee at McDonalds with other retirees, walking the mall, and watching movies. Survivors include his son, Richard David Stimpson, of Labelle; sister, Ann McGavin and her husband, Douglas, of Jamestown, Scotland; nephew, Keith Bailey and his wife, Susan; brother-in-law, John Hubert, all of LaBelle; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and David Stimpson; and wife, Mary Tennie Stimpson. A gathering of Mr. Stimpson's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His innichement will be held at a later date at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019