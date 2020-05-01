Richard Lynn Moore, 60 of Beaumont, TX passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Baptist Hospital. Memories are left to his son, Holden D. Moore and Rokisha Thomason whom he loved like a daughter; mother, Annie Bell Moore; brothers, David Moore (Elaine), Ronnie Moore (Marie) and Lonnie Moore and sister, Peggy Trusty; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Colton Moore. There will be a visitation on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. He will be buried at Magnolia Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 1, 2020.