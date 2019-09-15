1931 - 2019 Our beloved Grand Dad, Richard C. "Dick" Welch, passed away peacefully early Monday, September 9, 2019, just eight days before his 88th birthday, at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, Texas. A memorial service will take place at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg, Texas on Friday, September 20 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to UTHSCSA-UT Health San Antonio-Body Donation Program: https://makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/donate. For a full obituary and personal condolences, please visit www.olingermortuaryservice.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019