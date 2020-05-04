1954-2020 Rick Kolander, 65, of Sour Lake, TX died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont, TX. He was born on July 24, 1954, to Yvonne Marie Prather Kolander and James Edward Kolander, in Beaumont, TX. For those who knew Rick Kolander, no explanation is necessary; for those who didn't know him, no explanation is possible! A lifelong resident of SETX, Rick spent his youth as an active member of FFA, and worked in the local farming community. As a young adult, Rick attended Lamar University, where he pursued a degree in architectural design- but short of finishing fell in love with the car business. Rick served the vehicular needs of SETX and the surrounding areas from 1974-2020. During his lifetime, be it the lake, the river, or his true love the deep blue sea; Rick never missed an opportunity to be on the water. His open water passion both began and will conclude with the majestic blue waters of the Bahamas. Rick loved his family and friends, and had a extraordinary zest for life. His smile, witty humor, and overall presence in a room could never be forgotten. He died as he lived, surrounded by those he loved most. Survivors include his daughters, Christie Sonnier and her husband, Scott and Lori Slocum and her husband, Reggie; son, Cody Kolander and his wife, JoLee; grandchildren, Easton Ozment, Hillary Sonnier, Brock Slocum, Bristol Slocum, and Clara James Kolander; sisters, Vickie Pelt and her husband, Ken and Reba Schroeder; brothers, Ronny Kolander and his wife, Carolyn and Billy Kolander and his wife, Emy; numerous nieces, nephew, and extended family; and mother of his children, Cindy Allen and her husband, David. He is preceded in death by his parents. A gathering of Mr. Kolander's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Please join the family REMOTELY for his funeral service through Facebook Live via Mr. Kolander's Facebook page at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rick Kolander Memorial Scholarship Fund at any Mobil Oil Federal Credit Union. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Harbor Hospice for the care of their father. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise on May 4, 2020.