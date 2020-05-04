Rick Kolander
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1954-2020 Rick Kolander, 65, of Sour Lake, TX died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont, TX. He was born on July 24, 1954, to Yvonne Marie Prather Kolander and James Edward Kolander, in Beaumont, TX. For those who knew Rick Kolander, no explanation is necessary; for those who didn't know him, no explanation is possible! A lifelong resident of SETX, Rick spent his youth as an active member of FFA, and worked in the local farming community. As a young adult, Rick attended Lamar University, where he pursued a degree in architectural design- but short of finishing fell in love with the car business. Rick served the vehicular needs of SETX and the surrounding areas from 1974-2020. During his lifetime, be it the lake, the river, or his true love the deep blue sea; Rick never missed an opportunity to be on the water. His open water passion both began and will conclude with the majestic blue waters of the Bahamas. Rick loved his family and friends, and had a extraordinary zest for life. His smile, witty humor, and overall presence in a room could never be forgotten. He died as he lived, surrounded by those he loved most. Survivors include his daughters, Christie Sonnier and her husband, Scott and Lori Slocum and her husband, Reggie; son, Cody Kolander and his wife, JoLee; grandchildren, Easton Ozment, Hillary Sonnier, Brock Slocum, Bristol Slocum, and Clara James Kolander; sisters, Vickie Pelt and her husband, Ken and Reba Schroeder; brothers, Ronny Kolander and his wife, Carolyn and Billy Kolander and his wife, Emy; numerous nieces, nephew, and extended family; and mother of his children, Cindy Allen and her husband, David. He is preceded in death by his parents. A gathering of Mr. Kolander's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Please join the family REMOTELY for his funeral service through Facebook Live via Mr. Kolander's Facebook page at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rick Kolander Memorial Scholarship Fund at any Mobil Oil Federal Credit Union. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Harbor Hospice for the care of their father. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Memorial Gathering
4:00 - 8:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved