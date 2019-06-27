Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sneed Funeral Chapel 201 East 3rd St Lampasas , TX 76550 (512)-556-1183 Send Flowers Obituary

1948-2019 Rick Richey passed away Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife Diane Richey, his daughter Rosaline Richey and her wife Sonja Von Noorden, his son Noyes Richey III, his daughter Sarah Richey and her partner John Barclay, his granddaughter Kayla Jordan Richey and by his brothers and sisters Ruthie (David), Ken (Susan), Bill (Betty) and Jeanne. Rick will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. After graduating salutatorian from Beaumont High School, he went on to earn a baccalaureate in electrical engineering and a doctorate in jurisprudence, both at University of Houston. His professional career began at Otis Elevator and his engineering degree carried him on to firms like Fish Engineering aiding in the design and construction of oil refineries in Venezuela. Moving into practicing law he began work in the district attorney's office in Houston. Following this he worked with several firms culminating in his own practice with focus on contract negotiations and contract law. Rick was an animal lover known for always having pets in his home. He was a good father and friend to his children. He was an avid golfer, amateur physicist, and loved puzzles and games of all sorts including bridge and poker. He was also fond of travel and SCUBA diving. Late in his life he came back to Christ attending Faith Lutheran Church with his wife Diane. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held here (Faith Lutheran Church 182 CR 4006 ~ Lampasas, TX 76550) on Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations in memory of Rick can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 182 CR 4006, Lampasas, TX 76550 or Donation Processing P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014

