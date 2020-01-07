Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickey Lynn Moye. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rickey Lynn Moye, 65, of Broaddus, formerly of Nederland, was called home by his heavenly Father on December 31, 2019 with his wife at his side. Rick fought a valiant battle against Burkitt's Lymphoma over the past eight months. He was the youngest of three children born August 2, 1954 to J. W. and Bobbie Ruth Volentine Moye. He met Sara Lyn Hill at age 15, they wed five years later and faithfully spent their lives together for 45 years.

Rickey was raised in Nederland, Texas and graduated from Nederland High School before attending Lamar University. After becoming a welder/pipefitter apprentice through Local 195, he worked at numerous refineries throughout Southeast Texas. When work was scarce in the area, he traveled to jobs in Washington, Michigan and Louisiana. Eventually he specialized in Instrumentation and worked for Newtron, Inc. where he developed some lifelong friendships. The last 15 years of his professional career were spent in the Motor Lab at ExxonMobil Beaumont, retiring in August 2016.

Rick and Lyn started their family in the small town of Fred, Texas before spending over 30 years in Nederland raising their family. Rick was heavily involved in his children's activities including: soccer, baseball, basketball, football, cheerleading and dance. When he wasn't coaching, he was cheering them on from the sidelines.

Family was always Rick's top priority. After raising three children of their own, Rickey and Lyn had a wonderful new challenge once grandchildren were introduced. He beamed with joy when he spent time with them. "Cowboy," as they called him, would host an annual "fish camp" week to share his love and skill of fishing, he organized carpentry craft projects and help them experience nature at his beloved Crooked Creek.

Moving to Lake Sam Rayburn upon retirement gave Rickey the chance to hone his gardening skills. Planting corn, peas, fruit trees and his specialty, watermelons, were how he spent his spring. Family, friends, and neighbors reaped the rewards of his labor.

Rick's passion for nature stemmed from his hunting and fishing experiences in his youth at his family camp on Wolf Creek, Dam B. The deer, hogs, squirrels, ducks, and fish were not safe when the Moye's were around. He also enjoyed several years of deer hunting in the beautiful hill country around Mason, Texas.

If ever he would admit he had a specialty though, it would surely be bass fishing. For the last 25 years, Rick had passionately fished Lake Sam Rayburn. His knowledge and skill developed into an artform on the water. He never failed to impress his passengers. Fishing was truly his favorite outlet to peacefully enjoy God's creation and to spend quality time with family and friends. He used those times to share knowledge and teach those he loved.

Rickey's other hobbies included following the PBR, watching poker, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and of course those world champion Houston Astros.

Rickey Moye was one of a kind, strong, steady, hardworking, and a faithful Christian man. He was sharp as a tack, loving and giving, and passionate about his sweetheart Lyn, his seven grandbabies, fishing, and the great outdoors. His family and friends will sorely miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents J. W. and Bobbie Ruth Moye. He is survived by his wife, Lyn; son, Benjamin Jason (B. J.) and wife, Arlene, of Spring, TX; daughter, Julie White and husband, Kyle, of Houston, TX; son, Jake and wife, Stacy, of Spring, TX; brother, J. T. Moye of Dam B; sister, Diane Durso and husband, Carlos, of Nederland; and the sunshine of his life: Vivian Louise, Lilla Mabel, Luke William, Gracelyn Renee, Ella Rose Moye, Hudson Townes and Emily Harper White; as well as a niece and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Rickey L. Moye may be made to First United Methodist Church Nederland at 1300 Nederland Ave., Nederland, TX, or First United Methodist Church Hemphill at P. O. Box 287, Hemphill, TX.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service to begin at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at First United Methodist Church - Nederland, 1300 Nederland Ave., Nederland, TX.



