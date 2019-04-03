Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1950 - 2019 Ricky "Rick" Perry Hamberlin, of Beaumont, Texas, passed from this life on March 30, 2019. Rick was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, on December 23, 1950, to Virgil Perry and Lucy Essie Lee Peavy Hamberlin, who preceded him in death. Rick was well known for his love and knowledge of exotic plants and animals. As a musician, he toured the country playing piano and percussion for The Wild Childs and hosted a long-running radio show on KLVI. Rick marched to the beat of his own tambourine, and his irreverent, novel sense of humor endeared him to family and friends. He is survived by his partner of 38 years, Doug Oldbury; his sister, Alice Hamberlin Hawkins and husband, Steve Hawkins; his nephew, Brian Bourque; nieces, Megan Bourque Mouton (Jeremy), and Madison Hamberlin; great-nephew, Blake James Mouton; and a beautiful, if grumpy, Scarlett Macaw, Roscoe. A private memorial service will be held at a later date with performances by Bon Jovi, Cher, and Bette Midler. His cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1950 - 2019 Ricky "Rick" Perry Hamberlin, of Beaumont, Texas, passed from this life on March 30, 2019. Rick was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, on December 23, 1950, to Virgil Perry and Lucy Essie Lee Peavy Hamberlin, who preceded him in death. Rick was well known for his love and knowledge of exotic plants and animals. As a musician, he toured the country playing piano and percussion for The Wild Childs and hosted a long-running radio show on KLVI. Rick marched to the beat of his own tambourine, and his irreverent, novel sense of humor endeared him to family and friends. He is survived by his partner of 38 years, Doug Oldbury; his sister, Alice Hamberlin Hawkins and husband, Steve Hawkins; his nephew, Brian Bourque; nieces, Megan Bourque Mouton (Jeremy), and Madison Hamberlin; great-nephew, Blake James Mouton; and a beautiful, if grumpy, Scarlett Macaw, Roscoe. A private memorial service will be held at a later date with performances by Bon Jovi, Cher, and Bette Midler. His cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

(409) 866-3838 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close