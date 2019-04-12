Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rico Damon Keeling. View Sign

1989 - 2019 Rico Damon Keeling, 29, of Beaumont, Texas passed away April 7, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on December 21, 1989 to Adrain Danielle Keeling. He graduated from Lamar University and was a project manager for Gulf Coast, a CRH Company. Rico was a loving husband, father, and friend. He was admired by all who knew him. His infectious smile and ever positive outlook impacted those around him. His love for life and laughter was contagious to everyone in his presence. Words cannot describe his impact to the community. Through work, friends, and his forever love for soccer, Rico was truly and fully committed to helping everybody he ever had contact with, to be their best in all aspects of life. He was more than a soccer coach; he was a coach of life. He will be forever loved and greatly missed by all. Those left to cherish Rico's memory are his wife, Bethany Cherry-Keeling of Beaumont; his daughter, Keris Keeling of Beaumont; his mother, Adrain Keeling of Norfolk, Virginia; his sister, Dominique Keeling of Norfolk, Virginia; his grandmother, Audrey Keeling of Norfolk, Virginia; his aunt and uncle, Sandra and Reginald Wyatt of Nederland; and his cousins, Kisha Woods of Seattle, Washington and Shawn Wyatt of New Orleans, Louisiana. Also, he is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Cornelia Forbes; his great-uncle, Bernard Wilson; and his cousin, Deandra Keeling. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Nederland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Nederland under the direction of Melancon's Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

