Rita Payne Gilbert transitioned into God's presence on Sunday, April 19th, 2020. She was born Sept. 1, 1931in Opelousas La, to the late Lovenia Brown and Alton Payne. She moved to Texas in the early 50s. She married her lifelong husband Stange Gilbert in February 1951. She was an avid member of Borden Chapel Baptist Church for over 60 years, under the spiritual guidance of Dr. Airon Reynolds Jr, until her untimely death. After being employed by BISD for 14 years and retiring, she became a caregiver, loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of over 45 years; son John Henry Gilbert; sisters Ramona Hywler, Barbara Payne, and Verna Payne; and brothers Manuel Payne, Norman Brown and Herbert Payne.
She leaves many to mourn and cherish great memories, including her sons, Donald Ray Gilbert (Sandra), Harold Lynn Gilbert (Judy), Micheal Gilbert (Katrina), and Joseph Lamb (Valerie); daughters Debra Griffin (Eugene) and Michelle Gilbert; and sisters Rosa Mae Hamilton (Lawrence), Betty Decoux, Joyce Lavender, Verline Thomas and Evelyn Ellis; 21 grand-children, 29 great-grandchildren, 7 great- great grandchildren, and a host of neices, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2020