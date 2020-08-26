Rita Henningson Demler Jepson, 94, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. She was born the youngest of nine children to Emily Abbot Henningson and William Harvey Henningson, on December 12, 1925, in Beaumont.



Rita attended Beaumont High School and worked for the City of Beaumont in Vital Statistics department. In 1964, while raising her three sons, Rickey, Rodney, and Gregory, on her own, she met and married her "sweetheart", Clyde Jepson. This union lasted 50 years, until his death in 2015. Because Clyde proudly served in the Army, the family was able to travel not only the country, but also the world.



When Clyde retired from the Army, the couple returned to Beaumont. Rita returned to work with the City of Beaumont in the Water department. During their free time, they enjoyed making memories and playing games (Chicken Foot was a favorite) at their beloved Crystal Beach cabin, with numerous family and friends.



Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Jepson, son, Rodney Demler, and daughter-in-law, Beverly Demler. She is survived by her sons, Rickey Demler of Silsbee, and Gregory Demler of Dallas; grandsons, Michael Demler and Patrick Demler of Horrweiler, Germany; as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to Rita's caregivers, as well as all of the staff of Altus Hospice Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store