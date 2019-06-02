Rob Mayfield (1952 - 2019)
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
1952 - 2019 Rob Mayfield, 67, of Beaumont, died Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1952, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Helen McCrary and Byron Calvin Mayfield. Rob was a self-employed landman. He is survived by his brothers, Joe Mayfield and his wife, Cheryl, of Waco and Mike Mayfield and his wife, Sondra, of Beaumont; sister, Mary Whitsitt and her husband, Bob, of Missouri City; stepmother, Jesslyn Mayfield; stepsisters, Donna Gautreaux and Diana Lindstrom; stepbrother, J Robbins; and nieces and nephews, Chip Mayfield and his wife, Courtney, of Clifton; Dusty Gilley, of Waco; Christopher Mayfield and his wife, Judy, of Beaumont; Shelby Collins and her husband, Jeff, of Pinewood; Michael Whitsitt and his wife, Hilary; and David Whitsitt, all of Missouri City; and Kate Whitsitt, of Austin. Rob is preceded in death by his stepbrother, Mitch Robbins. A gathering of Mr. Mayfield's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A private family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , #4 Bayou Brandt, Ste. B, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 2, 2019
