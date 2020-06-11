Robert Allen "Blue" Burton
1941 - 2020
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Robert Allen Burton announce his passing at the age of 78 years old. Robert Allen "Blue" Burton, son of the late Alton and Rosie Lee Burton was born on December 2, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas. He was a graduate of Charlton Pollard High School, Class of 1959. He had a successful career at Texaco for 33 years. Robert was happily married to Mildred Burton who was his partner in life for 54 years at the time of his death. Robert is survived by his wife, two sons, Bobby (Kara) and Dr. Chad (Cheryl), 4 grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends. Besides spending time with his family, Robert loved watching sporting events, Court TV shows, and managing his air conditioning company. Robert was known for his warm, kind personality and for his ability to sense when people needed help. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing before the Celebration of Life from 9-11am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church located at 1175 Isla Ave, Beaumont, TX 77703. The service will begin at 11:00am. Robert will be laid to rest at Live Oak Memorial Park located at 12563 W. Port Arthur Rd., Nederland, TX 77627. Due to the Pandemic, PLEASE stay 6' apart and wear a mask. www.comeauxchapel.com



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
