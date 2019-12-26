Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Anthony Thornton. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Robert Anthony "Bobby" Thornton left this earth to be with his Lord and savior. Born October 14, 1934, to Bob Thornton and Ima Wingate Thornton, Bobby spent his life in Southeast Texas as a real cowboy. He married his sweetheart, Betty Jean Keneson Thornton, and spent all his days in the rice fields and tending to his cattle.

Bobby was preceded in passing by his wife, Betty Jean Thornton; brother, Andy Thornton; and parents, Ima Thornton and Bob Thornton.

He is survived by his daughter, Candy Melancon and her husband, Gary; his granddaughter, Ginger Crowder and her husband, Brandon, and their girls, Kasey Nalley and Karley Crowder; his grandson, Travis and his wife, Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Colt and Millie; his sister, Marilyn Thornton Adams and her husband, Gilbert; and sister-in-law, Lounette Thornton, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A gathering of Mr. Thornton's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Parish Hall of St. Mary Catholic Church, 9894 Gilbert Road, Fannett. His interment will follow at the Thornton Family Cemetery, Fannett. A reception will follow at Broussard Farm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Texas Independent Cattlemen's Association Scholarship, P.O. Box 146, Hamshire, Texas 77622.

Complete and updated information may be found at:

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Robert Anthony "Bobby" Thornton left this earth to be with his Lord and savior. Born October 14, 1934, to Bob Thornton and Ima Wingate Thornton, Bobby spent his life in Southeast Texas as a real cowboy. He married his sweetheart, Betty Jean Keneson Thornton, and spent all his days in the rice fields and tending to his cattle.Bobby was preceded in passing by his wife, Betty Jean Thornton; brother, Andy Thornton; and parents, Ima Thornton and Bob Thornton.He is survived by his daughter, Candy Melancon and her husband, Gary; his granddaughter, Ginger Crowder and her husband, Brandon, and their girls, Kasey Nalley and Karley Crowder; his grandson, Travis and his wife, Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Colt and Millie; his sister, Marilyn Thornton Adams and her husband, Gilbert; and sister-in-law, Lounette Thornton, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A gathering of Mr. Thornton's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Parish Hall of St. Mary Catholic Church, 9894 Gilbert Road, Fannett. His interment will follow at the Thornton Family Cemetery, Fannett. A reception will follow at Broussard Farm.Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Texas Independent Cattlemen's Association Scholarship, P.O. Box 146, Hamshire, Texas 77622.Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close