On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Robert Anthony "Bobby" Thornton left this earth to be with his Lord and savior. Born October 14, 1934, to Bob Thornton and Ima Wingate Thornton, Bobby spent his life in Southeast Texas as a real cowboy. He married his sweetheart, Betty Jean Keneson Thornton, and spent all his days in the rice fields and tending to his cattle.
Bobby was preceded in passing by his wife, Betty Jean Thornton; brother, Andy Thornton; and parents, Ima Thornton and Bob Thornton.
He is survived by his daughter, Candy Melancon and her husband, Gary; his granddaughter, Ginger Crowder and her husband, Brandon, and their girls, Kasey Nalley and Karley Crowder; his grandson, Travis and his wife, Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Colt and Millie; his sister, Marilyn Thornton Adams and her husband, Gilbert; and sister-in-law, Lounette Thornton, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A gathering of Mr. Thornton's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Parish Hall of St. Mary Catholic Church, 9894 Gilbert Road, Fannett. His interment will follow at the Thornton Family Cemetery, Fannett. A reception will follow at Broussard Farm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Texas Independent Cattlemen's Association Scholarship, P.O. Box 146, Hamshire, Texas 77622.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019