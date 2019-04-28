1945-2019 Robert Bruce ("Robin" or "Bob") Woodside, 73, of Danbury, CT, died Feb. 27 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn (Wilhide) Woodside. Born in Beaumont to Harry R. and Elizabeth (East) Woodside on Dec. 28, 1945, he attended Averill Elementary, Dowling Jr. High, Beaumont High (graduated 1964), and Lamar University (graduated 1968). He attended Duke University Graduate School, Durham, NC. An information technologist and mainframe specialist, Mr. Woodside was a senior programmer and president of Woodsway Consulting, LLC. He was a US Army veteran. Mr. Woodside found much pleasure in singing and sang professionally with various organizations and as a community theatre actor. He had also been an avid downhill skier. A resident of Danbury, he was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd of New Fairfield, CT, where a Celebration of Life Service was held for him March 9. In Beaumont, he was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he sang with the choir, as well as with the Beaumont Interfaith Choral Society and Beaumont Civic Opera. Late in life, he realized a dream by performing with a choir at Carnegie Hall. He also performed leading roles at Lamar University and at Duke, and in Houston, he played the title role in A Man for All Seasons and starred in Heartbreak House. He played Cervantes/Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha for Beaumont Community Players in 1972. He also sang with the Houston Grand Opera in several productions. A learned and cultured man whose knowledge of the world was exceptionally broad and deep, with a generous heart and a wonderful sense of humor, Robert Woodside will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019