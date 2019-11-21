Robert Carr, 92, was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 11, 1927 at his residence. He passed from this life on November 19, 2019 at the Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ralph Carr and Mary Brinson Carr, twin brother Ralph Carr and four sisters, Elizabeth Bertrand, Verdie Lee Gray, Marie Netterville, and Lottie Christopher.
A lifelong resident of Beaumont, he was a retired pipefitter for Mobil Chemical and a Korean War U.S. Army Veteran. Upon returning from the war he met Betty June Lowe, with whom he spent 66 happy years of marriage.
Having been baptized at the age of 23 just before leaving for Korea, he was a faithful Christian as told by everyone who knew him. He was one of the founding members of the Pinecrest Church of Christ in Beaumont, now known as the Dowlen Road Church of Christ, where he served as deacon for about 40 years. At the time of his death he was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Beaumont.
He loved doing things with his family. His grandchildren and great granddaughter had a special place in his heart. He was an avid fisherman and duck hunter in his younger years having spent many fun moments with his sons and brother.
Survivors include his wife, Betty June Carr of Beaumont; Sons, Curtis Carr and wife Jaylene of Beaumont, and Kenneth Carr and wife Suzanne of Lumberton; grandchildren, Holden Carr and wife Hannah of Beaumont, Landon Carr of Beaumont, Rachel Carr of Lumberton, and Brian Carr of Lumberton; and one great granddaughter, Gracylyn Carr of Beaumont.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home from 10AM to 11AM, with a celebration of his life to follow.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him but there is consolation in knowing that he was a faithful Christian all his life and and is currently in God's paradise.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019