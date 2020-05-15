Robert Earl Solly, of Newton, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont from injuries suffered in an automobile accident on May 1.



Robert was born in Evadale to Leon and Alice (Gerald) Solly on May 19, 1943. He attended schools in Buna and Evadale, graduating from Evadale High School in 1961. He loved to hunt and fish and sit in the quietness of his front porch and watch the birds and squirrels play.



He retired from Bruce, Inc. of Evadale after many years of service. He was also a U. S. Air Force veteran.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Alice Solly; his wife, Cherry Reynolds Solly; daughters, Wendy Solly George and Becky Solly; sister, Louise Solly Folsom; brothers, Gerald (Bub) Solly, Sammy Lee Solly and Joe Ed Solly.



He is survived by a sister, Joyce Solly Willis and Dale, of Kountze; brothers, Charles Edwin Solly of Newton, Fred Alan Solly and Kathy of Midlothian, Texas; and caregiver Donna Reynolds of Newton as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Robert was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



