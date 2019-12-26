Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward "Bob" Shields Jr.. View Sign Service Information Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-0218 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Edward Shields, Jr. "Bob", 80, of Nederland passed away December 23, 2019. Bob was born in Normal, Illinois to Robert Edward Shields, Sr. and Lois Marie Shields on January 8, 1939. Bob was a United States Marine Corp. veteran. He met his wife, Frances Lee Sansom, while stationed in California and they married June 30, 1962. After the military, he was employed as a machinist by Lockheed Corporation in California eventually moving to Texas to start his education career and attend college at Lamar University-Beaumont where he earned a Master's degree of Education in Guidance Counseling. He was a beloved educator at Nederland High School, where he taught machining and later become a guidance counselor until he retired in 2000. Bob along with his wife, Fran, were the founders of P.A.T.C.H. Counseling Center which provided treatment and counseling to families suffering from addiction. After retirement, Bob continued to counsel youth in need at the Jefferson County Juvenile Center. He loved the simple pleasures in life including watching John Wayne westerns, listening to Johnny Cash music, and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his wife Frances Shields; father Robert Shields, Sr.; mother Lois Shields and son Shawn Shields. Those left to cherish his memory are brothers James of Laytonville, CA, Thomas of Lexington, IL; John of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, and Kevin of Forest Park, IL; sister Patricia of Normal, IL; son Shannon Shields and wife Jamie of Nederland; son Bob Shields III and wife Julie of Port Neches; daughter Bobbie Tulipana and her husband Sam of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Megan Kingrey, Adam Shields, Amanda Shields, Dalton Shields, Jessica Knox, Taylor Klages, Lindsey Smith, Lacey Seymour, Andrea Colbert, Sammy Tulipana, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of his Mr. Shield's family and friends will be Friday evening, December 27, 2019, 5-8 pm with a rosary cited at 6 pm at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland. His funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, TX with Father John Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

