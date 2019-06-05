1927 - 2019 Bob Finch, of Beaumont, died Friday, May 31, 2019. A gathering of Mr. Finch's family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, preceding a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beaumont Council of Garden Clubs, 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive, Beaumont Texas 77705. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 5, 2019