Robert Hollier
1944 - 2020
Robert Earl (Bob) Hollier, age 75, passed away on May 13, 2020, following difficulties with his heart. Bob was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 23, 1944, during World War II, but grew up in Port Arthur, Texas. He was graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1963, and afterwards attended Texas A&M on a football scholarship, graduating in 1967 with a B.A. in History, to be followed by receiving an M.A. in History from Lamar University. Bob was a history teacher and a coach at Bridge City High School from 1967 until his retirement in 2000. He loved rooting for "his" Aggies and for the Astros. He collected baseball cards and loved playing golf. Bob was preceded in death by his younger twin brothers, Ronnie and Donnie Hollier, and by his parents, Ivan and Jean Hollier. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Amelia Votti (Mimi) Hollier; his only son, Robert Foxwood Hollier and his wife Amber, and her children Sierra, Dylan, and Tori and her husband Bradley Gray; his grandson, Gavyn Edward Hollier; his brother-in-law Carl Wood Votti, his wife Lisa, and their sons Carl and Cuyler Votti; his two nephews Ronnie Hollier, Jr., and Bryan Hollier; his three nieces, Lori Ortiz, Jennifer Cardinas and Jaime Hollier. Following cremation, he will be interred at the Memorial Garden at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Orange, Texas. A memorial service at St. Paul's will be tentatively scheduled for late June. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, to the Gary Sinise Veterans Program, to the Shiner's Hospital for Children, or to the Danny Thomas Research Hospital for Children. "And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it." Ecclesiastes 12:7

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
