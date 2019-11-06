Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James Devillier. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Louis Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert James Devillier was born on June 7, 1925 to Marie Argentine Rivette and Oscar Paul Devillier in Winnie, Texas. He was also welcomed by seven siblings, Oscar, Roland, Doc, Edna Mae, Edgar, Nina and Theresa. The family lived out in the country near Rayne, Louisiana. Robert had fond memories of his mother's large garden, milk cows and chickens. He attended St. Josephs School. The family then moved to Crowley, Louisiana where he attended St. Michael's School. He had many friends and played basketball. Early on Robert had a very strong Catholic faith and as a boy attended church retreats in Grand Coteau, and Camp Thistlewaite Boys Camp. He also enjoyed many different part time jobs with his sister Edna Mae such as delivering groceries and assembling bicycles at Morgan & Lindsay Dept Store, as well as milking cows. His brother Roland purchased for Robert (who they affectionately nicknamed Toby) his first baseball bat, ball and glove and played catch with him often, thus beginning his lifelong love of the game. He lost his brother Roland in March of 1939. Upon high school graduation in 1942 Robert began a series of other part time jobs: livestock auctions with Papa, hauling rice with his brothers and working at the mill. He was of the draft age and Pearl Harbor had greatly impacted the world. This led to his 1943 enlistment in the

His brother Roland purchased for Robert (who they affectionately nicknamed Toby) his first baseball bat, ball and glove and played catch with him often, thus beginning his lifelong love of the game. He lost his brother Roland in March of 1939. Upon high school graduation in 1942 Robert began a series of other part time jobs: livestock auctions with Papa, hauling rice with his brothers and working at the mill. He was of the draft age and Pearl Harbor had greatly impacted the world. This led to his 1943 enlistment in the US Navy just four months shy of his 18th birthday. He lost his grandfather Jean Baptiste Rivette that same year. He headed to Camp Coeur d' Alene for basic training. After Radio School at Northwestern University he left for California and onward to the Pacific. After a brief stint in Hawaii, Robert landed, along with an armada of destroyers and battleships in Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. His troop remained there for 3 years and coming home was a joyous time. While the years passed his memories of World War II were incredibly vivid. Greeted back in Crowley by his mother he enjoyed a special month with her before both joining Papa and others in the family in Winnie, living near Gramps old homestead site. He started working at Union Texas Petroleum in mechanics and served on the credit union board. He coached the company sponsored little league baseball team. Robert married Letha Floyd Dugat and was blessed with two daughters, Carolyn Jean and Catherine Ann. Argentine passed away in 48' and they also lost Gramps in 49'. Robert met his future bride, Theresa Adelaide Picou at a company dance. On April 27, 1957 they were married. Their first son, Roland James was born shortly after. A year later they welcomed their second son Russell Anthony. Robert James Jr. and Roger Alan were soon to follow. It was a busy time for all! When Robert purchased his first car, a black Chevy and sold it, it led to another passion: buying and selling cars. He began when his uncle Louis offered him a sales job. After the birth of their first daughter, Kimberly Kay he formed a relationship with Paul Keating and began his career with Keating's Chevrolet. Allison Renee was born with Julie Anna following a few years later. The family was finally complete. Throughout work and children Theresa and Robert enjoyed their extended families, sports and trips to the beach. They also enjoyed visiting family in Florida, Oklahoma, Wyoming and vacations in Hawaii, Acapulco, Italy, and the Bahamas. His strong faith never left him. Robert enjoyed Catholic retreats in his adult life and was a Knights of Colombus at St. Louis Parish for many years. Another favorite past time was watching his beloved Astros...he attended his first game in 1965 vs. the NY Yankees in the new Astrodome and Mickey Mantle hit a home run. He attended many games in the years to come and was also present at their first World Series appearance in 2005. His final visit to their stadium was in 2014. In his later years he could be found chatting with friends over coffee at the Winnie Pharmacy daily. He is survived by his children Carolyn Cormier, Catherine Devillier, Jamie and Cynthia Devillier, Russell Devillier, Bobby and Leslie Devillier, Roger and Angela Devillier, Kim and Larry Drew, Allison and Wayne McAnally, Julie and Tony Sanchez and nineteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Theresa, parents, and siblings. His Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 315 Buccaneer Drive, Winnie, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church, and his interment with military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie. 