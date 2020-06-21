Robert Montgomery
1953 - 2020
Robert Montgomery, 66 of Beaumont passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born in Beaumont to Agnes Rose (Motte) Montgomery & Delbert Montgomery.

After completing Beaumont High School he went on to serve in the United States Air Force. After leaving the armed forces he went to work for the United States Postal service as a mail handler, for 30 plus years before retiring.

Robert was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survivors include his sons, Jacobi Montgomery of Houston, Jaryt Montgomery of Korea, father, Delbert Montgomery of Beaumont, sisters, Deborah Johnson of Houston, Felicia Fontenett (Michael) of Beaumont, Godmother/Aunt Antoinette (Junius) Reed of Beaumont, and a host of numerous nieces, nephews and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Cremation arrangements for Mr. Montgomery were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
