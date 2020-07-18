Robert " Bobby" Nalton Melanson, 79, of Georgetown, passed away at his home on July 1, 2020. Services are private. Bobby was born to N.L. and Mayme (Burnett) Melanson on February 11, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas. He served our country in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam era. After 24 years of faithful service in the Electrical Department, Bobby retired in 1996 from the Mobil Oil Company in Beaumont, Texas. After moving to Sun City, Texas in 2003, Bobby became an avid golfer. Survivors include: wife, Bonnie Oshel of Georgetown; son Michael and his wife, Denise Melanson of Yorktown, Texas; daughter, Kristen Melanson of Victoria, Texas; granddaughter, Chelsea Melanson of West Alexandria, Ohio; grandson, Austin Melanson of Yorktown, Texas; brother, Reagan and his wife, Cay Melanson of Georgetown, Texas. You may leave a message or memory in our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com
.