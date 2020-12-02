Robert "Bobby" Petross, age 66, of Mena, Arkansas formally of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on Saturday, October 23, 1954 to Arnold Dale and Naomi Frances Cook Petross in De Queen, Arkansas.
Robert resided in Texas where he was a construction supervisor for many years before retiring in Mena. He was a good man of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with his family as often as he could. Robert liked sitting on his front porch, listening to the creek, and watching the local wildlife. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outdoors. Robert was also a country music fan, but nothing gave him more joy than time with his grandchildren. Robert was a loving, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Arnold Dale Petross; one brother, William "Bimbo" Petross; and one nephew, Shane Petross.
Robert is survived by his mother, Naomi Frances Petross of Mena, Arkansas; one son and daughter in law, Chad and Renay Petross of New Waverly, Texas; one daughter, Melissa Petross of Dodge, Texas; one sister, Kay Petross of Mena, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Chelsey, Michelle, Ethan, Evangeline, Madison, Eric Jr. and Evan; one great granddaughter, Alivia; nephew, Dion, great nephews, Shane and Dean; niece, Stephanie; great nephew Alec, niece, Pamela; great nephews, William and Christopher; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bowser Family Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Meredith McCord officiating. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Bowser Family Funeral Home in Mena, Arkansas.
