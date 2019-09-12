Robert R. DeQuir Sr. (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
1927 - 2019 Robert R. Dequir, Sr., 92 of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Harbor Hospice. He worked as a printer for White Blue Print before his retirement. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rubye Dequir. Memories are left to his children, Robert DeQuir, Jr. (Tracey), Brenda Brown and Belinda West; siblings, Arthur Dequir and Sarah Simon; three grandchildren and one great grandchild; and a host of family and friends. There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. until the home-going service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, 2725 W. Virginia St, Beaumont. He will be buried with military honors at Live Oak Memorial Park. www. comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 12, 2019
bullet Korean War
