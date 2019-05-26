1947 - 2019 Robert Stanley Sandefur, Jr., age 71, died peacefully at his home on May 23, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on August 18,1947, in Pampa, Texas, to Stanley Sandefur and Esther Reid Sandefur. Robert is a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the army from 1966- 1968. He started his career at the Dallas Morning News before moving to Beaumont to work at the Wall Street Journal. His favorite hobbies were fishing and golf. He is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, Rob of Rosenberg, Texas and Jeff of Beaumont. He will also leave behind brothers, Ron and his wife, Gisa, of Keene, Texas, and Craig of San Clement, California; nephews, Rhett and James; and nieces, Rachel and Claire. A gathering of Mr. Sandefur's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 26, 2019