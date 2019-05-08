Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Thomas (Bo) Daniel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1939 - 2019 Robert Thomas Daniel (Bo) of Center, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 1st at Westward Trails Nursing Center in Nacogdoches, Texas. He was born May 24th, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas. He and his belated brother John Morris Daniel were raised in Port Arthur by their parents John Thomas Daniel and Kathleen Roberts Daniel. Bo graduated from Port Arthur High School in 1957. Then he attended Lamar University, majoring in chemical engineering, graduating in 1961. He began his long career as a chemical engineer with Texaco/Port Arthur in the grease industry; he moved to Houston/Head Office; and then to Texaco/Europe where he retired at age of 65. Robert married Ellen Sue Scribner in 1965. Ellen and their two children Kelly Aileen Clevenger Smith and Robert William Daniel survive their husband and father with their spouses Jim Smith and Natalie Rhoades. And their only grandchild Kathryn Marie Clevenger. Bo enjoyed target shooting, camping, canoeing, reading and researching. And helping his granddaughter with her math! Bo loved his friends and family, but not as much as he loved his cat. There will be an informal Remembrance Celebration on May 11, 2019 from 11-2pm, at The Old University Building. Arrangements under the direction of Cason Monk- Metcalf Funeral Directors. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 8, 2019

