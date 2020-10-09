1/1
Robert Walter Murff
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Walter Murff, 89, of China, TX passed away on October 4, 2020. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Robert is survived by his brother, Jack Murff of Nacogdoches, TX; daughters, Nancy Murff of Corpus Christi and Melissa Gallier and her husband, Ernie of Nederland, TX; and son, David Murff and his wife, Diana, of Houston, TX. Robert was affectionately known as Paw-Paw by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-nine years, Della Murff; parents, Orene and Walter Murff; brother, Olan Murff; and sister, Nancy Murff.

A gathering of Mr. Murff's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
